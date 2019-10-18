'War' Overseas collections: High octane actioner set to cross Rs 100 cr mark at Box Office

New Delhi: Yash Raj Films' 'War' is refusing to slow down any time soon. The power-packed performances of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have been well lauded by the viewers and it has impressed the fans not just in Indian but internationally as well.

The film is rearing to touch the Rs 100 crore mark at international Box Office. Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote: #War is racing towards ₹ cr mark in the international arena... Total after Week 2: $ 12.10 million [₹ 86.04 cr]... #USA - #Canada: $ 3.992 mn #UAE - #GCC: $ 4.357 mn #UK: $ 790k ROW: $ 2.961 mn Note: Few cinemas yet to report. #Overseas

The overseas business of 'War' is raking in the huge moolah and is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore figure soon.

The movie has been helmed by 'Salaam Namaste' fame filmmaker Siddharth Anand.

This is Hrithik and Tiger's first outing together and certainly the audience has loved this pairing on-screen. Vaani Kapoor plays a small yet significant part in the movie.

The high-octane film released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.