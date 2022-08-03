NEW DELHI: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been busy promoting her forthcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and in the midst of it, she has reacted to reports about her hiking her free that made it to headlines last year. The actress in a conversation with Zoom TV dismissed the reports saying that she didn't even know the genesis of those reports.

In 2021, Kareena Kapoor made headlines for reportedly charging Rs 12 crore for her role as goddess Sita in a film based on the Hindu mythology 'Ramayana'. The news soon gave rise to debates on pay parity in the entertainment industry. The actress said that didn't want to give any explanation for it because she wasn't even approached for the role. "The reason that I never gave any explanation for that because I was never offered that film. I don't even know why I was put into that because I wasn't even the choice for the film. These all are made up stories and I don't want to put anybody down because even they need stories. Every day people are looking for some sort of stories on Instagram but I don't know from where it came," she told Zoom TV.

KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN HIKED FEE TO PLAY SITA

A certain section of public on Twitter had said that Kareena had hurt the religious sentiments of a community by hiking her fees to play the role of Sita.

Last year, the actress had spoken candidly about pay disparity and said that everyone has now started to become more vocal about the issue in the industry. Not responding to the rumours directly, the actor had said at the time, "I make it quite clear what I want and I think that respect should be given. It’s not about being demanding, it’s about being respectful towards women. And I think things are kind of changing."

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently awaiting the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which will once again see her sharing screen space with Aamir Khan. They have previously worked together on projects like 'Talaash' and '3 Idiots'. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' also stars Mona Singh and Nag Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

Apart from 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Kareena also has 'Devotion of Suspect X' in her kitty. The actress will be making her debut on digital platform with this web-series that also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.