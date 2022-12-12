topStoriesenglish
NewsBullion News
GOLD RATES TODAY

Gold Price today, 12 December 2022: Gold falls Rs 109; silver climbs Rs 934

Gold price fell by Rs 109 to Rs 54,461 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday amid weak global trends. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 06:22 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Gold price fell by Rs 109 to Rs 54,461 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday.
  • It happens due to weak global cues.
  • Gold prices inched lower, dragged down by a firmer dollar.

Trending Photos

Gold Price today, 12 December 2022: Gold falls Rs 109; silver climbs Rs 934

New Delhi: Gold price fell by Rs 109 to Rs 54,461 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 54,570 per 10 gram. Silver, however, climbed Rs 934 per kg to Rs 68,503 per kilogram.

ALSO READ | Retail Inflation eases to 5.88% in November month: Govt data

"Gold prices traded lower on Monday amid a firmer dollar," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,789.4 per ounce while silver was up at USD 23.48 per ounce.

ALSO READ | Budget-friendly 'Samsung Galaxy M04' launched in India; Check Price, RAM, Storage, battery, and other key details - In PICS

"Gold prices inched lower, dragged down by a firmer dollar, with investors awaiting key US inflation data and Federal Reserve's rate-hike verdict due this week," Navneet Damani, Senior VP Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Live Tv

Gold rates todayGold price todayGoldGold priceGold pricesGold futuresDelivery in MCX

Trending news

Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status
DNA Video
DNA: This victory of BJP in Gujarat will always be in 'record'
DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections