Gold

Gold Price Today, 2 March 2021: Gold prices falls by Rs 11,000; silver drops to Rs 66,600

Gold and silver remained volatile throughout last week due to the recovery in international prices. In the international market, gold was trading 0.49 per cent lower at USD 1,714.50 per ounce in New York. The price of gold varies from state to state based on taxes and duties, as well as making charges at different jewellery stores.

Gold futures on Tuesday fell 0.34 per cent to Rs 45,155 per 10 gram as participants offloaded their holdings on a low spot demand. At the same time, silver cost dropped to Rs 66,600 for 1 kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for April delivery slipped by Rs 153, or 0.34 per cent, to Rs 45,155 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 13,887 lots.

Gold and silver remained volatile throughout last week due to the recovery in international prices. The gold price has declined by over Rs 10,000 or 18 per cent per 10 gm in the last 6 months.

