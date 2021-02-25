हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gold

Gold Price Today, 25 February 2021: Gold Prices down by over Rs 10,500 since last August; silver soars to Rs 70,000 per KG

Gold prices  on Wednesday fell Rs 148 to Rs 46,307 per 10 grams in the national capital, due to overnight selling in global prices and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed at Rs 46,455 per 10 grams in the previous session.

Gold Price Today, 25 February 2021: Gold Prices down by over Rs 10,500 since last August; silver soars to Rs 70,000 per KG

New Delhi: For those looking to buy gold at great prices, there is a good opportunity to do so. Gold prices fell marginally on Thursday, the prices of the yellow metal are over Rs 10,500 lower than the rates as compared to August.

On August 7, Gold price saw a record 16th straight session an all-time high of Rs 57,008 per 10 grams in the national capital. Silver too continued its upward movement, with the price touching a record-high of Rs 77,840 per kilogram. on February 25 (today), Gold futures for April delivery opened lower at Rs 46,443 per 10 gram as against its previous close of Rs 46,522 per 10 gram on MCX. Silver prices meanwhile soared above Rs 70,000 per 10Kg in MCX. Silver for March delivery opened at Rs 70,126 per kg as against its close of Rs 69,543 per kg.

Gold prices on February 25, 2021    
  PURITY AM
Gold 999 46637
Gold 995 46450
Gold 916 42719
Gold 750 34978
Gold 585 27283
Silver 999 70179

Gold prices  on Wednesday fell Rs 148 to Rs 46,307 per 10 grams in the national capital, due to overnight selling in global prices and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed at Rs 46,455 per 10 grams in the previous session. Silver also declined Rs 886 to Rs 68,676 per kilogram, compared with the close of Rs 69,562 per kilogram in the previous trade.

Live TV

#mute

Gold eased on Thursday as U.S. Treasury yields hovered near a one-year peak, tarnishing bullion`s appeal, although a softer dollar and the U.S. Federal Reserve`s commitment to an accommodative policy limited its fall. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,797.73 per ounce by 0540 GMT. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,795.90, a Reuters report said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GoldGold priceGold pricesGold price todayGold futures
Next
Story

Gold Price Today, 19 February 2021: Great time to buy gold, prices down by nearly Rs 11,000 since last August

Must Watch

PT4M11S

When will the loneliness ministry in India be formed?