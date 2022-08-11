Gold Price Today, August 11: Gold gets cheaper on Raksha Bandhan, check price in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kanpur, Kerala, other cities
Gold price decreased slightly on the auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan. So, if you're looking to gift your sisters or brothers a gift made of gold, this could be your chance.
- Gold prices declined as the dollar and Treasury rates recovered.
- Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,788.07 per ounce.
New Delhi: The price of gold in India decreased slightly on the auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan. For instance, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold decreased by Rs 600 to Rs 47,950. On the other hand, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold dropped by Rs 660 to Rs 51,650. However, if you’re planning to buy gold today (August 11), do note that the above-mentioned prices are excluding GST, TCS, and other levies.
Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 09 August 2022, in major Indian cities (except GST, TCS, and other levies):
Chennai : Rs 48,930
Mumbai : Rs 47,350
Delhi : Rs 47,550
Kolkata : Rs 47,350
Bangalore : Rs 47,400
Hyderabad : Rs 47,350
Kerala : Rs 47,350
Ahmedabad : Rs 47,400
Jaipur : Rs 47,550
Lucknow : Rs 47,550
Patna : Rs 47,380
Chandigarh : Rs 47,550
Bhubaneswar : Rs 47,350
Meanwhile, on Thursday, gold prices declined as the dollar and Treasury rates recovered following remarks from Federal Reserve officials that suggested aggressive interest rate increases despite indications of sluggish US inflation, according to a report by Reuters. (ALSO READ: Big jolt to borrowers! Bank of Baroda hikes lending rates, check details)
As of 01:23 GMT, spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,788.07 per ounce after reaching its highest level since July 5 on Wednesday at $1,807.79. Also, US gold futures dipped 0.5% to $1,805.10. (ALSO READ: APY: Big change in Atal Pension Yojana for taxpayers! Here’s how new rule will impact savings)
"Gold initially had a knee-jerk reaction after tamer inflation data as investors expected a less aggressive Fed. But, then they realised the data is tamer not tame," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals was quoted as saying in a report by Reuters.
