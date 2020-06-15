Chennai and neighbouring places to go under complete lockdown for 12 days from June 19

Chennai: In a major decision to contain the COVID-19 spread in the state, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to put Chennai and neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu under complete lockdown for 12 days from June 19, 2020, till June 30, 2020.

The decision comes after Chennai has reported over 31,896 coronavirus confirmed cases out of the 44,661 total cases in the State.

As of Monday (June 15) 8 AM, Tamil Nadu has 19,679 active cases of which 14,667 are in the capital city.

The State and Central government offices in Tamil Nadu will function with 33 per cent staff, while those living in the COVID-19 containment zones need not to report for work.

Autos, taxis and private vehicles will be permitted for medical emergencies.

Banks will also function with 33% of staff.

Grocery shops, vegetable shops and petrol pumps will be opened for limited hours, and hotels can only be opened for take-away orders.

Status quo will prevail for flights, trains and ships arriving in the State.