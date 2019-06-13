close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Adani Enterprises

Adani wins final approval for long delayed Australian coal mine

Queensland`s Department of Environment and Science (DES) said in a statement it had approved Adani`s Groundwater Dependent Ecosystem Management Plan.

Adani wins final approval for long delayed Australian coal mine

Melbourne: Adani Enterprises on Thursday received the go-ahead to start construction of a controversial coal mine in outback Australia, after a state government approved a final permit on ground water management.

Queensland`s Department of Environment and Science (DES) said in a statement it had approved Adani`s Groundwater Dependent Ecosystem Management Plan.

Adani has said that is ready to start construction "within days" of receiving the permit for its Carmichael mine that would produce 8-10 million tonnes of thermal coal a year, and cost up to $1.5 billion.

Tags:
Adani EnterprisesGautam AdaniAustralia
Next
Story

Tejas LCA maker HAL registers 7.8% rise in turnover

Must Watch

PT58S

Watch top news stories