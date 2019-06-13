Adani wins final approval for long delayed Australian coal mine

Melbourne: Adani Enterprises on Thursday received the go-ahead to start construction of a controversial coal mine in outback Australia, after a state government approved a final permit on ground water management.

Queensland`s Department of Environment and Science (DES) said in a statement it had approved Adani`s Groundwater Dependent Ecosystem Management Plan.

Adani has said that is ready to start construction "within days" of receiving the permit for its Carmichael mine that would produce 8-10 million tonnes of thermal coal a year, and cost up to $1.5 billion.