Fake news alert: Talks of Zee Media acquisition by Adani Group utterly false and baseless

News of talks between Gautam Adani and Subhash Chandra related to the acquisition of Zee Media by Adani Enterprises in an all-cash deal is false, said the Zee Media management. 

Fake news alert: Talks of Zee Media acquisition by Adani Group utterly false and baseless

New Delhi: The news that is being circulated in the media related to the talks of Zee Media's acquisition by Adani Group is utterly false and baseless. Zee Media company management has out-rightly rejected all such claims.

News of talks between Gautam Adani and Subhash Chandra related to the acquisition of Zee Media by Adani Enterprises in an all-cash deal is false, said the Zee Media management. 

"In the greater interest of the public and the minority stakeholders, we would like to reiterate and clarify that no such agreement is there between Mr Gautam Adani and Dr Subhash Chandra," said Ronak Jatwala, official spokesperson for the company. 

He added, "These speculations are leading to some unwarranted stock trading, and we sense a mal-intent behind this."

Meanwhile, Zee Media has demanded that there should be a probe by SEBI into the matter and the culprits be penalised thereupon. 

Zee Media further highlighted that the promoter group has infact its stake in the company recently via share warrant.

A couple of days ago, a fake report being propelled by a Twitter user by the name of Anurag Chaturvedi said that there was an agreement between Zee Media and Adani Enterprises and that Adani Group has bought a stake in Zee Media in an all-cash deal. The claim was out-rightly rejected by Zee Media company management.

