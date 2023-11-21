New Delhi: In a thoughtful display of empathy, Gurugram-based marketing agency Marketing Moves and Marketing Moves Agency has granted its employees a one-day leave to recover from the emotional impact of India's loss to Australia in the Cricket World Cup final.

Following India's defeat, social media witnessed the trend #MondayestMondayEver, as fans expressed their disappointment and heartbreak. Diksha Gupta, a key contributor to the World Cup campaigns at the agency, shared her reflections on LinkedIn about the match day, which left a lasting impression on the memories of 1.4 billion Indian cricket fans. While Team India couldn't secure the World Cup Trophy, Gupta emphasized the indomitable spirit of the players and the fanbase.

Despite the demanding nature of their work during the World Cup, where numerous projects and countless meetings were the norm, Gupta mentioned their seemingly boundless energy. She wrote, “20+ projects, 25+ days, and 90+ meetings look easy when it comes to the World Cup. I did not know where this energy came from, but all I can say is that this was the World Cup Cricket Fever. It was tough for me and our team as well to cope with this loss after being entirely engrossed in the World Cup campaigns.”

In a surprising turn of events, a note from her supervisor, Chirag Alawadhi, and an email from HR brought the news of a one-day leave as a gesture of compassion and solidarity in the midst of national disappointment the day following the loss.

“It was a surprise that none of us could believe until the official email arrived. Well, this one-day relaxation is not just a morale booster, it's an opportunity to recover from the loss, regain mental stability, and return to work with renewed energy and spirit,” Gupta shared.

The announcement of the day off was delivered through a WhatsApp message from the boss and an official email from HR professional, Riya Ahuja. Ahuja shared the news, emphasizing the company’s proactive approach to prioritize employee welfare. The initiative was described as being more than just appeasing cricket fans amongst their staff. It was depicted as a strategic move to foster a value-driven culture which encourages motivation and resilience amongst team members.

India lost the World Cup final match against Australia by six wickets on Sunday.