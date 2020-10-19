IndiGo to charge Rs 100 for check-in at airport counters, do this to save money on service charge

New Delhi: Budget carrier IndiGo has announced that it will charge Rs 100 from passengers as service fee if he or she wants to check-in at the airport counters.

The announcement comes after the aviation ministry in May had made it mandatory for passengers to do web check-in so as to reduce touchpoints at the airport amid the coronavirus pandemic. Once web check-in is done, the online boarding pass is issued by the airline to the passenger.

IndiGo's service fee of Rs 100 for check-in at the airport counters is already effective from October 17, 2020.

However if passegers want to save the money on service charge, they can avail the web check-in facility using Indigo website or mobile app.

When can you do web-check in?

Passengers taking flights for domestic sectors can Web Check-in at any time.

They can do so up to 48 hours to 60 min before flight departure.

You must not forget to carry a printout of your boarding card.

If you're carrying check-in baggage, you can go to bag drop counter.

Personal item like small laptop bag, ladies’ purse, infant bag etc. will be allowed for cabin baggage.

Clear all your pending payments in order to Web Check-in for your upcoming flight.

How to do web-check in?

Visit Goindigo.in site.

Click on Check in Tab.

You will land up in Passenger Page.

Select passenger seat or you can check-in through auto assigned seat.

You have to enter your booking reference number along with last name or email I'd.

However, you are not eligible for Web Check-in service – if you have a reservation for any Special Service besides meals, for example, Wheelchair, Stretcher, Medical Passenger, Guide Dog or Fire Arms, Indigo says. If you have made a booking under Armed Forces Personnel, Senior Citizen, Unaccompanied Minor, Student Fares or Group Booking (more than 9 passengers on a single reservation number), then too web check-in will not be possible.

Scheduled domestic passenger services resumed in India on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23 due to the pandemic.