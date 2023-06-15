'It's Going To Be A Scary Future': Anand Mahindra Reacts After His AI-Generated Fake Image Playing Holi Goes viral

New Delhi: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has shared his own AI-generated viral image of playing Holi and stated, "It's going to be a scary future." The image appeared to create a very realistic and exact depiction of Anand Mahindra smeared with 'Gulal' (Colors). It was part of a series of images of billionaires playing Holi created by a digital artist with the Instagram handle Wild Trance.

Sharing a screenshot of the story featuring his AI-generated image enjoying the Indian festival of Holi with Gulal, Anand Mahindra mentioned that he should ask the artist to create 'memories' of his trips to all the locations on his bucket list. He added, "At least, I would have been there, done that, virtually!"

Expressing concern about the ability of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create highly realistic and flawless images using new-age tools like Midjourney or Dall-E, he mentioned how it reminded him of how AI could easily generate fake images and fake news for malicious purposes. He further commented that the future was going to be scary.

Netizens Take Dig On Fake AI-Generated Image

One user says, “the ultimate cost-effective (and slightly surreal) travel experience”.

Well this AI artist has done a hilarious take on ‘my’ holi celebrations. I guess I should ask him to create ‘memories’ of my trips to ALL locations on my bucket list. At least I would have been there, done that, virtually! (P.S. This has only reminded me of how AI can so easily… https://t.co/Q9nCKwsm9z pic.twitter.com/jNZ80XObrE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 14, 2023

Another user Amit Misra said he believed AI was the ultimate magician of deception. Forget ‘Wanderlust’; it’s time for ‘WanderAI’! He added, “Sit back, relax, and let your imagination soar as you explore the world from the comfort of your couch”.

Some Potential Dangers Associated With AI Images:

Misinformation and Fake Content: AI-generated images can be used to create highly realistic fake photos, videos, or manipulated media. This can lead to the spread of misinformation, fake news, and hoaxes, making it challenging to discern between what is real and what is artificially generated.

Identity Theft and Impersonation: AI technology can be utilized to create convincing fake profiles or impersonate individuals by generating images that resemble real people. This raises concerns about identity theft, online scams, and privacy violations.

Deepfakes: Deepfake technology utilizes AI algorithms to superimpose someone's face onto another person's body or create entirely fabricated videos. Deepfakes have the potential to deceive individuals, manipulate public opinion, and damage reputations.

Privacy Concerns: AI-generated images can infringe upon privacy rights when used without consent. For instance, deepfake technology can be misused to create explicit or compromising images of individuals without their knowledge or permission.

Ethical Issues: The development and use of AI-generated images raise ethical considerations. The unauthorized use of someone's likeness, the potential for exploitation or harassment, and the impact on personal and societal trust are some of the ethical concerns associated with AI-generated images.

Unintended Consequences: AI algorithms used to generate images may inadvertently incorporate biases present in the training data, resulting in unfair or discriminatory representations. This can perpetuate stereotypes, reinforce inequalities, and further marginalize certain groups.