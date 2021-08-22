Do you know Jeff Bezos, world's richest man, has an unlimited soft-serve ice-cream machine at his Los Angles home?

New Delhi: Do you enjoy eating soft-serve ice cream? If yes, then you share at least one habit with Jeff Bezos. Yes, you read that right. The world’s richest man, who made his fortune from Amazon Inc, apparently is an ice-cream lover. Who isn’t?

Anyways, the Amazon and Blue Origin founder reportedly had bought and installed a soft-serve ice cream machine inside his Los Angeles home located in Beverly Hills.

The $175 million compound had the machine installed by Los Angeles-based soft-serve-ice-cream company CVT Soft Serve, according to the company's CEO's Instagram post.

"I just did an ice cream delivery to a guy that now has CVT on tap in his house 24/7," CVT Soft Serve Joe Nicchi wrote in the Instagram post along with a photo that was apparently clicked outside the billionaire’s home. "Thank you Jeff Bezos for being our first residential #CVTeeny client,⁣" he added.

For those uninitiated, CVT Soft Serve sells CVTeeny soft-serve-ice-cream machines that appear just like a food truck. The customisable "license plate" on the front of the machine adds to the food truck look, according to the photos that are being shared over social media platforms. CVT Soft Serve's CVTeeny machines serve vanilla, chocolate, and twist soft-serve ice creams, the company's website reads.

With Bezos' secret admiration for soft serves now out, we can clearly see where the inspiration of the Amazon HQ2 building's design came from. The Amazon headquarter apparently looks like giant soft-serve ice cream!