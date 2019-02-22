हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
JioSaavn

JioSaavn only Indian company to make it to '50 Most Innovative Companies' list

It secured the first rank India-wise and 28th rank globally in the 2019 list of '50 Most Innovative Companies'.

JioSaavn only Indian company to make it to &#039;50 Most Innovative Companies&#039; list
File photo

New Delhi: India based global audio and music streaming service JioSaavn on Friday announced that it has secured the first rank India-wise and 28th rank globally in the 2019 list of "50 Most Innovative Companies".

JioSaavn is the only Indian company that made it to the list, published by US-based business publication Fast Company. 

"The music streaming company which was formed in October 2018 when streaming start-up Saavn merged with telecom giant Reliance's JioMusic services, offers more than 40 million tracks in 15 regional languages for 38 million monthly active users," Fast Company wrote in its listing. 

The other domestic companies that ranked top on the India list of "Most Innovative Companies" include branded budget hotel marketplace OYO, biodegradable sanitary pad manufacturers Sathi and ride-hailing service Ola. 

"Our 2019 ranking of the businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture showcases a variety of ways to thrive in today's volatile world," said Fast Company which judged nominations received through an application process.

The innovation benchmarking was done on the most profound impact on both industry and culture.

Tags:
JioSaavnSaavnReliance's JioMusic servicesOla. OyoFast Company
Next
Story

ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: CBI issues lookout notice against Chanda Kochhar

Must Watch

PT1M16S

5W1H: Shashi Tharoor bats for Indo-Pak World Cup match