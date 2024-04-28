MDH Dismisses Pesticides Allegations From Food Regulators, Assures Product Safety

New Delhi: The famous Indian spice producer, MDH has issued a statement on Saturday. The company has reassured consumers about the safety of its products. The statement by MDH dismissed allegations from food regulators in Hong Kong and Singapore regarding the presence of pesticides, according to PTI.

Earlier, Hong Kong’s Center for Food Safety (CFS) has taken action against well known brands of India, MDH and Everest. This comes after alleged detection of carcinogenic pesticide ethylene oxide in several spice mixes. (Also Read: Bank Holidays Alert: Banks To Remain Closed On THESE Dates In May 2024)

The CFS advised consumers against purchasing and traders against selling of MDH’s Madras Curry Powder, Everest Fish Curry Masala, MDH Sambhar Masala Mixed Masala Powder and MDH Curry Powder Mixed Masala Powder. (Also Read: Mehul Prajapati Did Nothing Wrong By Using Food Bank Help: Here's Why)

MDH clarified in their statement that they haven't been contacted by food safety regulators in Hong Kong or Singapore, as reported by PTI. They also addressed allegations about the presence of ETO (ethylene oxide) in some of their products stating that these claims are untrue and lack supporting evidence. Moreover, they emphasized about not receiving any communication from regulatory in Singapore or Hong Kong.

The spice producer has highlighted its commitment to health and safety standards both locally and globally. The company emphasized that its tagline 'Asli Masale Sach Sach, MDH MDH' and 'Real Spices of India' reflect its genuine dedication to providing customers with authentic high-quality spices.

Following Hong Kong’s directive the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) also ordered a recall of imported ‘Everest Fish Curry Masala’. India Holds the title of being the world’s largest producer, consumer, and exported spices worth nearly Rs 32,000. Major spices exported include chilli, cumin, spices exported include chilli, cumin, spice oil, oleoresins, turmeric, curry powder and cardamom.