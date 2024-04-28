Advertisement
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
BANK HOLIDAYS

Bank Holidays Alert: Banks To Remain Closed On THESE Dates In May 2024

Online banking services will continue without interruption during all bank holidays and weekends.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2024, 01:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bank Holidays Alert: Banks To Remain Closed On THESE Dates In May 2024 File Photo

New Delhi: Banks will be closed for nine days in May after excluding the weekends. These closures of the bank holidays will be due to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, as per the Reserve Bank of India. The elections started on April 19 with the second phase occurring on April 26. Banks typically close on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month as part of their regular weekly holidays in India.

Here's the list of Bank Holiday Schedule for May 2024:

May 1: Bank operations will be suspended in major cities on May Day. Moreover, in places such as Mumbai, Nagpur, and Belapur, banks will be closed in observance of Maharashtra Day.

May 7: There will be a bank holidays in Ahmedabad, Panaji, Bhopal and Raipur on this day because of the voting for the Lok Sabha elections.

May 8: bank holiday: Banks in West Bengal will be closed on the occasion of the birthday of Bengali polymath Rabindranath Tagore.

May 10: Banks will remain closed in Bengaluru on this day due to the Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya.

May 13: Banks will remain closed in Srinagar on this day because of the General Lok Sabha elections 2024.

May 16: There will be State Day celebrations in Sikkim’s capital Gangtok due to which there will be a bank holiday.

May 20: Mumbai and Belapur will have a bank holiday due to the Lok Sabha elections polling.

May 23: Banks will be closed in major cities due to Buddha Purnima. Banking services will be suspended in major cities like Tripura, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu, Lucknow, Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Srinagar on Buddha Purnima.

May 25: Banks will be closed in Agartala and Bhubaneshwar due to the Lok Sabha elections.

Online banking services will continue without interruption during all bank holidays and weekends. Customers can conveniently conduct their banking tasks using banks’ websites, mobile apps. People can also use ATMs for urgent transactions.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan-Pak Army 'Secret Deal' ?
DNA Video
DNA: CBI recovers arms, ammunition in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: Will India Run on Sharia?
DNA Video
DNA: SC Rejects Pleas Seeking 100% VVPAT-EVM Verification
DNA Video
DNA: WhatsApp threatens to leave India
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Patna fire incident
DNA Video
DNA: Video of rally from Lal Chowk
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China scared of 6 year old child?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Gandhi family 'tax free'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Did RBI Ban Kotak Mahindra Bank?