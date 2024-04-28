Bank Holidays Alert: Banks To Remain Closed On THESE Dates In May 2024

New Delhi: Banks will be closed for nine days in May after excluding the weekends. These closures of the bank holidays will be due to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, as per the Reserve Bank of India. The elections started on April 19 with the second phase occurring on April 26. Banks typically close on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month as part of their regular weekly holidays in India.

Here's the list of Bank Holiday Schedule for May 2024:

May 1: Bank operations will be suspended in major cities on May Day. Moreover, in places such as Mumbai, Nagpur, and Belapur, banks will be closed in observance of Maharashtra Day.

May 7: There will be a bank holidays in Ahmedabad, Panaji, Bhopal and Raipur on this day because of the voting for the Lok Sabha elections.

May 8: bank holiday: Banks in West Bengal will be closed on the occasion of the birthday of Bengali polymath Rabindranath Tagore.

May 10: Banks will remain closed in Bengaluru on this day due to the Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya.

May 13: Banks will remain closed in Srinagar on this day because of the General Lok Sabha elections 2024.

May 16: There will be State Day celebrations in Sikkim’s capital Gangtok due to which there will be a bank holiday.

May 20: Mumbai and Belapur will have a bank holiday due to the Lok Sabha elections polling.

May 23: Banks will be closed in major cities due to Buddha Purnima. Banking services will be suspended in major cities like Tripura, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu, Lucknow, Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Srinagar on Buddha Purnima.

May 25: Banks will be closed in Agartala and Bhubaneshwar due to the Lok Sabha elections.

Online banking services will continue without interruption during all bank holidays and weekends. Customers can conveniently conduct their banking tasks using banks’ websites, mobile apps. People can also use ATMs for urgent transactions.