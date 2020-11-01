Moto G 5G specifications leaked online, check all details about its chipset, cameras here

When Moto G 5G Plus was announced by Motorola in July 2020, experts had said that the company would soon launch a vanilla Moto G 5G. Now we have got a scoop on a Moto device, codenamed “Kiev”, which is expected to hit the market as the Moto G 5G. Though these are just claims and Motorola is yet to make any official announcement in this regard.

According to claims, the Moto G 5G will come equipped with new Snapdragon 750G chipset, which will offer 5G support, including mmWave and AI noise suppression. The new chipset is already present on the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and it has proved to be very useful. It is expected that this chipset would soon become an integral part of upcoming budget-friendly 5G phones.

Other alleged specs on the Moto G 5G include a 6.66-inch, 2400 x 1080-pixel AMOLED display, 5,000 mAh battery, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Several details are available about the camera of this smartphone, The rear of the Moto G 5G has a main Samsung GM1 48MP Quad-Bayer camera, a Samsung S5K4H7 8MP telephoto and an OmniVision OV02B10 2MP macro camera. The front of this smartphone is alleged to sport an OmniVision OV16A1Q 16MP sensor.

It is also claimed that the vanilla Moto G 5G will sport a dedicated Google Assistant button but according to sources the button will not be present on a Verizon US variant of the headset. Known model numbers for “Kiev” include: XT2113-1, XT2113-2, XT2113-3 and XT2113-5.