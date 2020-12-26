Royal Enfield to launch 4 new bikes in 2021 - Check details here

New Delhi: The Royal Enfield is ready to cash in on its popularity among retro classic bikes, the company will now launch several new models for its Indian market.

The company has planned three major product launches and the updated version of the Royal Enfield Himalayan that will hit roads in 2021.

Royal Enfield is one of the most popular brands in India and here's all the details about its four new models:

New Classic 350

This is the company's the most popular bike in the 350cc segment. Now the company is going to launch the new generation model of this bike. It is the most awaited launch of the company. The company will launch it next year.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 350

The company is also going to launch this popular bike with 350cc engine now. Recently, a picture of the test mule of the bike was also revealed. This bike will further strengthen the company's presence in the mid-size bike segment. The telescopic front forks and twin spring rear shock absorbers suspension setup will also be borrowed from the Meteor. It’s likely to get Tipper navigation system along with some other goodies.

Royal Enfield 650 Cruiser

It is one of the company's most awaited bikes. You will have to wait till next year for the bike. The company will launch in 2021. The bike will come with a long wheel base that gives it a cool look. It will also feature circular headlamp, black finished alloy wheels, slender fuel tank, chrome twin exhaust canister and a longer seat. Engine might also borrowed from the 650 twins – i.e. 648cc, parallel-twin, air-cooled motor.

Royal Enfield Himalayan

The company is going to update Royal Enfield Himalayan. This bike will come with the new tripper navigation system, which has been used by the company RE Meteor 350. The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan will come with the same 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that’s good for 24.3bhp and 20Nm of torque.