Samsung's Latest Gadget or Rin Detergent Bar? This Viral Picture Leaves Netizens in Split

The device was compared by a large percentage of individuals to a Rin detergent bar.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 08:34 PM IST

New Delhi: Recently, tech giant Samsung unveiled its newest device. It is a large-capacity portable solid-state drive (SSD) called the T7 Shield. The device is tough, the business claims, and will save your documents and work even under the most adverse environmental circumstances.

Images of the Shield that Samsung posted on Instagram quickly went popular online. Social media users, however, picked up on something else and laughed heartily about it. The device was compared by a large percentage of individuals to a Rin detergent bar. You did read that correctly. India has a brand of detergent called Rin. (Also Read: LIC Policy: Invest Rs 1300 Per Month, Get Rs 27.60 Lakh, Here's How)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Durable toughness at your disposal. To secure all of your files and work, even in the most difficult environmental circumstances, use T7 Shield PSSD "Samsung stated in the post's description. (Also Read: Union Budget 2023: Take a Look at the Fascinating History of Indian Budget)

Evidently, the photo attracted a lot of attention online, as evidenced by the number of Instagram users who commented on the post comparing the Shield to a Rin detergent bar.

