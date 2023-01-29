Samsung's Latest Gadget or Rin Detergent Bar? This Viral Picture Leaves Netizens in Split

New Delhi: Recently, tech giant Samsung unveiled its newest device. It is a large-capacity portable solid-state drive (SSD) called the T7 Shield. The device is tough, the business claims, and will save your documents and work even under the most adverse environmental circumstances.

Images of the Shield that Samsung posted on Instagram quickly went popular online. Social media users, however, picked up on something else and laughed heartily about it. The device was compared by a large percentage of individuals to a Rin detergent bar. You did read that correctly. India has a brand of detergent called Rin.

"Durable toughness at your disposal. To secure all of your files and work, even in the most difficult environmental circumstances, use T7 Shield PSSD "Samsung stated in the post's description.

Evidently, the photo attracted a lot of attention online, as evidenced by the number of Instagram users who commented on the post comparing the Shield to a Rin detergent bar.