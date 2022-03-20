Shark Tank investor Ashneer Grover reacts to Ashish Chanchlani’s Sasta Shark Tank; Check what he said

New Delhi: Sasta Shark Tank, a spoof of popular reality show Shark Tank India, is now a hit on YouTube. The spoof, created by YouTuber and content creator Ashish Chanchlani, replicates what happens on the show, but, of course, with a funny twist. Investors, pitchers, and even the set look pretty similar to Shark Tank India.

Impressed with Sasta Shark Tank, Ashneer Grover, one of the investors on Shark Tank India, has reacted to Sasta Shark Tank, which was uploaded on YouTube and now has more than 24 million views, and 2.3 million likes.

In a promotional post on Instagram, Ashish Chanchalani said, "Entries now open for Sasta Shark Tank If you have a brilliant idea that we waste entrepreneurs can invest on then please login to sastashaarktank.com Entries open #SastaShaarkTank (sic)."

Sasta Shark Tank features Ashish Chanchlani as Paneer Grover, founder of Bharatde. Similarly, there were duplicates of other Shark Tank India investors. Akash Dodeja played Chaman Gutka (Aman Gupta), Simran Dhanwani played Babita Papad (Namita Thapar) and Kunal Chabria played Uttapam Misal (Anupam Mittal).

Grover, who has recently made an exit from BharatPe following a series of allegations against him and his wife, said that Sasta Shark Tank is hilarious. “Hilarious ! What acting by all the Sharks !! Sasta and Tikau," he said in a post on Twitter.

Ashneer promoted the spoof of Shark Tank India while reacting to allegations of reportedly selling T20 World Cup passes for crores of rupees. In a tweet, he said, “Board waalo yeh sab Doglapan chodo aur yeh dekho - much more creative and fun for everyone. Great work by @ashchanchlani." Also Read: Instagram rolls out new safety tools for parents in US

Board waalo yeh sab Doglapan chodo aur yeh dekho - much more creative and fun for everyone https://t.co/Jnr0ZDpa6P . Great work by @ashchanchlani — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) March 16, 2022

“What BharatPe Board thinks I am doing at ICC World Cup “10 ka 2, 10 ka 2, 10 ka 2 - aye sahab mangta hai kya ticket black mein ?!” What I am actually doing is ensuring Suhail Sameer and @sumeetsingh29 don’t drink silly the hospitality section dry. Kuchh nahi mila to kuchh bhi !!!” he had said while responding to allegations. Also Read: Facebook account locked? Here’s why Meta is locking FB profiles of users

What BharatPe Board thinks I am doing at ICC World Cup “10 ka 2, 10 ka 2, 10 ka 2 - aye sahab mangta hai kya ticket black mein ?!” What I am actually doing is ensuring Suhail Sameer and @sumeetsingh29 don’t drink silly the hospitality section dry. Kuchh nahi mila to kuchh bhi !!! pic.twitter.com/jI7vmWDECx — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) March 16, 2022

Live TV

#mute