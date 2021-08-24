Shocking! Amazon sacks employee for taking loo breaks

In what could be termed as the most unfortunate incident ever, ecommerce giant Amazon fired an employee for going to loo several times. Amazon is known for its tough decisions as it enforces discipline at workplaces strictly. This is what has brought humongous success to its founder Jeff Bezos and the company.

Reportedly, the woman employee took many loo breaks and due to this reason Amazon sacked her. In return, the woman has sued the company for sacking her unjustifiably recently. The woman revealed that she was suffering from irritable bowel syndrome and therefore, had to rush to the bathroom on a number of occasions throughout the day - sometimes as many as 6 times a day.

However, the above-mentioned reason didn’t work well in front of the tough Amazon bosses as they didn’t believe her in the first place and later on asked for a certificate from a doctor indicating her medical condition.

When the woman named Maria Jennite Olivero, who worked in an Amazon warehouse, took too long to get the document even after several warnings, she was instantly sacked without any explanation.

Amazon gave a 5 days deadline to get the certificate but she couldn’t get one within the said time period. Result was that she got sacked.

The woman has finally sued Amazon by calling her condition a disability and for discrimination. A case has been filed in court and she is seeking damages to the tune of $75,000 for the unfair dismissal.

To counter that, Amazon is also contesting her claims and they went a step further by calculating the wages she had lost since her sacking. The grand total was just over $17,000 - gross.

