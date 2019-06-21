Tech Mahindra inks deal with Airbus for cabin, cargo design engineering

New Delhi: Information technology firm Tech Mahindra Thursday said it has signed a multi-year contract with Airbus for cabin and cargo design engineering.

"Tech Mahindra aims to capitalise on the specialised skills and competencies in growing cabin engineering business over the next few years. As air travel continues to surge worldwide, airlines are looking to deliver integrated comfortable and memorable, digital travel experiences through path-breaking 'Cabin Innovations'," the company said in a statement.

No financial details of the partnership were disclosed. Airbus is a strategic customer and partner of the company, it added.

Karthikeyan Natarajan, global head of engineering and IoT at Tech Mahindra, said the partnership will strengthen the company's aerospace engineering portfolio, especially in areas like cabin engineering and customer services.

"It has been our constant endeavour to develop innovative engineering and digital solutions for our customers. This is a step towards further nurturing this key relationship and supporting Airbus in consolidating their global supplier base while driving business efficiencies and competencies in this process," he added.

As part of its TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra is betting big on next-generation technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, internet of things, cybersecurity, robotics, automation, blockchain and 5G.