Tinder to roll out new 'Relationship Goals' feature; will help Gen-Z or Millennials to express true intent

New Delhi: Popular dating app Tinder has rolled out a new update named ‘Relationship Goals’ that will allow users especially Gen-Z and Millenials to express what they are exactly looking for in a relationship. The new update will help users to tell the exact intentions to others whether you are looking for making friends or looking for a fling, or something else.

The new feature has started to roll out globally to members starting on Friday in several countries and will be available to all members by January 5, 2023, said the company.

Tinder users have to go to the profile section for using the new feature and choose from six intent options – Long-term partner, Long-term open to short, Short-term, open to long, short-term fun, new friends, or still figuring it out.

As users are on the app, they’ll be able to see what potential matches have selected on their profiles and make better connections for all the right reasons

“Young singles, who make up a majority of Tinder, are increasingly becoming more intentional with who they spend their time with. In fact, 72 per cent of Tinder members said they’re looking for someone who knows what they want,” Kyle Miller, Vice President of Core Product at Tinder said in a statement.

“Relationship Goals gives members more control over their interactions and allows them to match with more intention, without missing out on a connection they wouldn’t have made anywhere else,” he added.

Tinder’s 2022 Year in Swipe showed that singles are looking for loyalty, open-mindedness, and respect in a match, and embracing casual - yet clearly defined - situationships as the default relationship status.