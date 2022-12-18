topStoriesenglish
Twitter removes Tweet origin device labels like 'for iPhone' or 'for Android'; Netizens mock Apple users - Details Inside

Tech billionaire Elon Musk earlier said that they were working to remove the ability to see which the tweet comes from. The update is finally arrived with Elon Musk welcoming it by saying ‘Hallelujah’.

  • Twitter removes ability to see tweet comes from which device.
  • Elon Musk hails the change with 'hallelujah'.
  • Netizens mock Apple iPhone users as they won't flex anymore.

New Delhi: Twitter has finally removed the ability to see from which device a tweet comes from. Earlier, users can see at the bottom of every Tweet publicly whether it is created from iPhone, Android or web. Now, they won’t see the origin device with the new changes on the platform starting today. However, time and date will still be visible publicly.

The update is retrospective in nature, meaning all the tweets happened previously won’t show the origin device from which the tweet comes.

Netizens mock iPhone users with memes

The new update will stop Apple iPhone users to flex their iPhones as it won’t publicly appear on Tweets. Netizens are making fun of them with sarcastic memes.

One user wrote, “Now Microsoft employees will finally be able to buy iPhones…”

Another user wrote, “I literally bought an iPhone just for this 2 weeks ago…”

That's how they react.

