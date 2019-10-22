Uber partners with Delhi Metro to launch seamless transport service in capital

In a good news for Delhi Metro passengers, taxi aggregator giant Uber has inked a deal with Delhi Metro Rail Service to launch a seamless commuter service 'Uber Transit' at select metro stations Delhi from Tuesday (October 22). Delhi has become the first Asian city where Uber has launched Transit. Earlier, the US-based firm had launched the service in Boston in the US, Nice in France, among others.

Under the 'Uber Transit' service, when riders enter a destination in the Uber app, they will see ‘Public Transport’ as an option alongside ‘UberGO’, ‘Premier’ and ‘UberPool.’ According to Uber, once the rider will select the ‘Public Transport’ feature, the app will show fastest and cheapest routes, schedules for metro trains, buses and walking directions, to and from nearby metro stations and bus stops. The rider will be able to complete its whole journey by making just one booking on Uber app. The riders will also be able to make the full payment using the Uber app.

Uber is planning to expand the service to all the 210 metro stations, but the company has not provided any timeline so far.