Wagh Bakri Tea Group's Executive Director Parag Desai Passes Away At 49

He had a brain hemorrhage after he fell outside his house while trying to protect himself from a group of aggressive dogs. He was taken to the Shelby Hospital after a security guard alerted the family about the incident.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 01:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: In an unfortunate event, the executive director of FMCG Wagh Bakri Tea Group passed away at the age of 49. He was being attacked by stray dogs on October 15 just outside his residence as per media reports in which he suffered some fatal wounds. Today, he succumbed to brain haemorrhage at Zydus hospital during the surgical treatment on Monday, October 22.

Gujarat MP Shaktisinh Gohil expressed his condolence over the incident and said: “Very sad news coming in. Parag Desai, Director and owner Wagh Bakri Tea passed away. He had a brain haemorrhage following a fall. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to the entire Wagh Bakri family across India.”

Gujarat’s Ahmedabad-based Wagh Bakri Tea Group has a strong presence in tea business since 1982 both nationally and internationally. It is now a leading tea packaged company in India with a turnover of over Rs 2,000 crore and over 50 million Kgs of tea distribution. Parag, an MBA graduate, was managing sales, marketing and export departments of the group.  

Rasesh Desai, the managing director of Wagh Bakri Tea Group, lost his son in the accident. Parag Desai was survived by his wife and daughter.

