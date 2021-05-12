‘1 rupee ki Pepsi Iyer Bhai sexy’: Team India batsman Shreyas Iyer shares clip of his 'favorite' chant - WATCH

Team India batsman Shreyas Iyer, who recently underwent successful shoulder surgery after getting injured during a T20I game against England, on Tuesday (May 11) shared a funny clip from last year’s Australia-India series, where fans directed a hilarious and unique chant towards him.

Iyer took to Instagram to share the clip in which fans can be heard chanting: “1 rupee ki Pepsi Iyer Bhai sexy.” The batsman captioned the video, “Found my new favorite chant #soundon. Can’t wait to get back!”

Notably, Iyer has been out of action for more than a month as he was also ruled out of the recently suspended season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) due to a shoulder injury. Iyer was supposed to captain the runners-up of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals (DC).

In the absence of Iyer, young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant led the Capitals.

Injured Shreyas Iyer likely to miss series against Sri Lanka

With the second-string Indian team set to tour Sri Lanka in July, it was expected that Shreyas Iyer – who picked up a shoulder injury during the England home series – would be fit in time. In the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, he was being looked at as a captain contender.

Unfortunately, as per a report in the Sportstar, Iyer would be unavailable for selection as he will not recover by then. That would be a big setback for the side that will also miss its big stars who would be in England then.

“It is still not clear if Shreyas will recover fully and will be match-fit in time for the tour of Sri Lanka. Normally, a surgery of this scale along with rest, extensive rehab, and training to get back in shape takes around four months,” a senior BCCI source privy to selection matters told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

On April 8, the 26-year-old underwent surgery and will take three months to get back to full fitness. The medical staff of the Board of Control of Cricket of India (BCCI) would look to get him in top condition ahead of the much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in October-November.