'20 Lakh Ka Mayank Yadav Is Better Than 25 Crore Ka Starc', LSG Pacer Bowls Fastest Ball Of IPL 2024 And Memes Hit Internet

Mayank Yadav, comes from Delhi, bowled a 155.8 kph delivery to Shikhar Dhawan which went viral instantly for such fast speeds had not been seen before in this short while in IPL 2024. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2024, 06:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Mayank Yadav became an overnight hero after his Man Of the Match performance against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2024. The right-hand pacer impressed everyone with a spell of 3 for 27 from 4 overs. But what toppled even this superb show with the ball was his pace. Mayank's slowest delivery on Saturday night was 139 kph one. His fastest was 155.8 kph. The Delhi boy touched new heights in IPL in just his first game of IPL, missing the fastest delivery by an Indian mark by just 1.2 kph. That record still belongs to Sunrisers Hyderabad's Umran Malik. 

From Brett Lee to Dale Steyn, pace-bowling greats hailed the young pacer who is just 21 years old for his sheer pace. Twitter was buzzing with reactions on young Mayank's extraordinary skills to bowl fast. While on one side, there were fast bowling legends and cricketers who could not stop praising Mayank, there were also cricket enthusiasts who compared the young lad with a 24-crore worth Mitchell Starc. 

Check some of the best reactions below:

Mayank spoke of how he was nervous before the match and never ever imagined such an impressive IPL debut for himself. Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Mayank said that he did think about using the slower deliveries in the match but stuck to the faster ones was eventually rewarded. His first was Jonny Bairstow, who was going all guns blazing, at the start. Mayank dismissed him before getting out Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma also.

It is being reported that Mayank gave trials at Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings scouting camp but none of these franchises bid for him at the auction. That meant Lucknow got a steal deal at rs 20 lakh to grab the youngster's services. Fans are even questioning why CSK, who need a genuine fast bowler, let Mayank go. It could be to do with the slow nature of their homeground in Chennai.

But DC could have easily benefitted from Mayank as they lack quality in Indian pace bowling department. The pair of Anrich Nortje and Mayank could have breathed fire with the ball.  

