हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

ACC U-19 Asia Cup: Team India squad announced, all details HERE

Team India U-19 squad for the ACC Asia Cup announced.

ACC U-19 Asia Cup: Team India squad announced, all details HERE
India U-19 squad in the Asia Cup 2019.(Source: Twitter)

The All-India Junior Selection Committee has picked a 20-member India U19 squad for the upcoming ACC U19 Asia Cup to be played in the UAE from December 23. The selectors have also announced a 25-member squad for a preparatory camp at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru from December 11-19 ahead of the ACC event.

India's squad for the ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup which will be played in January-February 2022 in the West Indies will be announced later. India U19 Asia Cup squad: Harnoor Singh Pannu, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ansh Gosai, S K Rasheed, Yash Dhull (Captain), Anneshwar Gautam, Siddharth Yadav, Kaushal Tambe, Nishant Sindhu, Dinnesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Rajangad Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Garv Sangwan, Ravi Kumar, Rishith Reddy, Manav Parakh, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Vicky Ostwal, Vasu Vats (subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players who will attend preparatory camp at NCA: Ayush Singh Thakur, Uday Saharan, Shashwat Dangwal, Dhanush Gowda, PM Singh Rathore.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketACC Asia CupUnder-19 Squad IndiaBCCI
Next
Story

What will be Rohit Sharma's SALARY after becoming full-time limited-overs captain?

Must Watch

PT14M13S

Tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat