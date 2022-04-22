Former India and Delhi Capitals bowler Amit Mishra took a dig at Irfan Pathan on Friday (April 22).

Irfan had made a cryptic comment on the political affairs of the country, writing: "My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth.BUT………"

My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth.BUT___ — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 21, 2022

Many believe that Pathan's tweet was related to the ongoing tension between the two religious communities and in replying to the tweet, Mishra took an indirect dig at the former pacer.

My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth_..only if some people realise that our constitution is the first book to be followed. — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 22, 2022

He sarcastically completed Pathan's comment after 'BUT', writing: "My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth…..only if some people realise that our constitution is the first book to be followed."

Though none of the cricketers mentioned the context of their tweets, it is clear that their tweets referred to the recent clashes that took place between the two groups on the Hanuman Jayanti and Mahavir Jayanti processions.