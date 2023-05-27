Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Are Couple Goals

Former India captain Virat Kohli and his wife-actress Anushka Sharma are one of the coolest and funniest couples in the town. They never fail to give couple goals. An example of their amazing bonding was seen at an event recently. While Anushka was seen imitating Virat's celebration style and further taking a hilarious jibe at his 'forgettable golden duck' moment, the batter pulled a stunner by acing Ranveer Singh's dialogue from the film Band Baaja Baarat. The banter between the duo left the audience entertained and in splits.

Virat and Anushka, at the event, also engaged in a fun interaction with the host. The couple answered some questions on topics ranging from their personal lives, careers, and their association with the brand.

Several clips from the event have been shared on Twitter and are going widely viral. One of them shows how Anushka begins by mentioning how she has saved Virat's number as "Pati Parmeshwar", "OG" and "Shuniye Ji" in her mobile phone. She then goes on to poke fun at the RCB player's 'golden duck' moment from the April 23 match against Rajasthan Royals.

Following this, she also imitated Virat's style of celebrating on-field by running around the stage with wide hands. Her hilarious antics left the audience, host, and Virat in splits.

Watch:

Fun moments between Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.



Anushka imitating Virat's celebration was the best! pic.twitter.com/e3ono4oXlG — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 27, 2023

Following this, the host went on to ask Virat to repeat some of Anushka's film dialogues to which he perfectly aced Ranveer Singh's popular dialogue from Band Baaja Baarat - "Business kar le mere sath. Bread Pakore ki kasam kabhi dhoka nai dunga."

Impressed with his dialogue delivery, the actress expressed that she felt like someone proposed to her. The video has also been uploaded on YouTube, with views already reaching huge numbers.

Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) recently got knocked out of the IPL 2023. Now, he is gearing up for the World Test Championship Final, starting next month. Anushka Sharma, who recently attended the 76th Cannes Film Festival, is awaiting the release of her film, Chakda Xpress.