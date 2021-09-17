हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma 'hearts' Virat Kohli's decision to quit T20I captaincy

The decision saw a warm response from Virat Kohli's wife and popular Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who posted a heart on her Instagram story.  

Anushka Sharma &#039;hearts&#039; Virat Kohli&#039;s decision to quit T20I captaincy
Anushka Sharma 'hearts' Virat Kohli's decision to quit T20I captaincy

Virat Kohli left many surprised on Thursday evening when he announced his decision to quit the T20I captaincy after the conclusion of the World Cup, which starts from next month in UAE and Oman. 

Kohli announced the decision on social media and said that he will continue to lead the team in ODIs and Tests, citing workload management as the reason behind the move. In the post, the 32-year-old also mentioned that the decision was taken after consulting it with head coach Ravi Shastri and senior team-member Rohit Sharma, who is expected to take charge of the team in the shorter format of the game. 

The decision saw a warm response from his wife and popular Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who posted a heart on her Instagram story which also had Kohli's statement.  

Anushka Sharma&#039;s reaction on Virat Kohli T20I captaincy decision

Anushka had accompanied her husband in India's recent tour to England, which was called-off midway due to COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp. She is currently based in Dubai with Kohli, where the right-handed batsman will lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second phase of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.   

The actress has been a great supporter of Kohli and is seen attending most of his matches, cheering from the stands. The couple tied the knot in 2017 and are blessed with a baby girl. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Virat KohliAnushka Sharma
Next
Story

New Zealand tour of Pakistan 2021: Kiwis abandon tour due to security concerns

Must Watch

PT2M14S

Narendra Modi's 71st birthday: Here's what makes PM Modi the most powerful politician