Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli's stunning one-handed catch in warm-up match against Australia - Check Reaction

Former India captain Virat Kohli took a stunning one-handed catch in the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up match against Australia on Monday. The catch was as great as it gets. It was a pressure moment and if Virat had dropped that ball it would have landed outside the rope, resulting in India's defeat. However, Virat held on to a miraculous catch and India won the match. Virat's wife and famous Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma reacted to the incident with a dedicated Instagram story on it. While sharing the ICC's video Anushka wrote on her Insta story, "Beauty", with clapping and heart emoji.

Anushka showers love on Virat pic.twitter.com/OqvbAusRlI — Akash Kharade (@cricaakash) October 17, 2022

In the penultimate over – bowled by Harshal Patel – Tim David pushed the ball to short mid-wicket for a quick single but Kohli swooped in with a single-handed pickup and managed a direct hit to catch the Mumbai Indians and Australia all-rounder short of his crease. In the final over of the match, with Australia needing 7 to win off the last 4 balls of the match, Pat Cummins hammered Shami down the ground toward long-on. The ball was destined to head for a six but Kohli stuck his one hand out and picked up a blinder at the long-on boundary in front of the Australian team’s dug-out to send back Cummins. Kohli’s brilliant catch set off a sensational Australian collapse where they lost their last four wickets in four balls to lose the warm-up match by six runs.

Shami then ran out Ashton Agar off the fourth ball of his 20th over for a duck and then bowled two incredible yorkers off the last two ball to finish with 3/4 in 1 over in an incredible Team India win. Rohit Sharma revealed that it was always the plan of Team India for Shami to bowl at the ‘death’.

“We need to improve at the death. We need to change lengths and tactics. Sometimes hitting the deck is a good option. Overall, it was a good game. It was a good pitch and their batting put pressure on us. Bowling Shami at the death was always the plan and you saw what he did,” Rohit Sharma said after the match.