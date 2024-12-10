AUS vs IND: The viewers were there in big numbers for the day/night Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide with six of the seven sessions averaging more than 1 million viewers across all platforms, and four of those sessions attracting more than 1.4 million viewers, according to a release from Cricket Australia (CA).

The Boy from Macksville, a documentary celebrating the life of Phillip Hughes launched after play on Day 1 of the Adelaide Test with an average audience of 350,000 watching the tribute to the late Australian opener.

CA's digital channels again recorded strong engagement with an average of 1.1 million Australian users for the three days of the Adelaide Test between India and Australia. Total video views from Australian users increased 17% on the first Test despite the Adelaide Test finishing earlier, while there were 208 million video views across CA's social channels and 216,000 new followers added across the network.

The total attendance of 135,012 in three days exceeded the previous record of 113,009 for a Test against India which was set over five days in 2014-15.

The single-day attendance record for a Test against India in Adelaide was also smashed both on Day 1 and Day 2 with 50,186 and 51,642 at the ground - the third and fifth highest attendance for any day of Test cricket at Adelaide Oval.

Earlier on Sunday, Rohit Sharma-led India faced a setback in the prestigious BGT series as they conceded a 10-wicket defeat to Australia in the Adelaide Test. With the win, the hosts have levelled the series 1-1.

According to the data provided by Cricket Australia, the MCG will be heaving for one of the great events in world cricket with a possible final release of a small number of public tickets on December 24 the last chance for non-members to get their seats for Boxing Day.

Public tickets for the New Year's Test at the SCG are also selling fast with only a limited number of Category A and Category B tickets available for Days 1 to 3.

This strong demand comes after record crowds flocked to the Adelaide Oval to see Australia level the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1-1, while viewers again watched the compelling contest in huge numbers across the country on broadcast and digital channels.