AUS-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AUS-W vs WI-W ODI World Cup Match at Basin Reserve, Wellington 3:30 AM IST March 15

Australia Women will take on West Indies Women in Match No.14 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on Tuesday (March 15). Australia so far have won all 3 games out of the 3 matches played. In their previos match, Australia defeated New Zealand by a huge margin of 141 runs.

On the other hand, West Indies are coming from a disappointing matchup against India. They started their tournament with wins over England and New Zealand but fell short against the mighty India women side. West Indies have potential within their squad and can go further if they play to their strengths.

Here are the Match Details

Australia Women vs West Indies Women, Match No.14

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Date & Time: 15th Match, 3:30 AM IST

Australia Women vs West Indies Women-Dream 11

Wicketkeeper-Alyssa Healy

Batters- Beth Mooney, Deandra Dottin (vc), Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes (c)

All-rounders-Ellyse Perry, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews

Bowlers-Anisa Mohammed, Shamilia Connell, Darcie Brown

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Playing XIs

AUS-W: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King, Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

WI-W: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell