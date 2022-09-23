Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series T20 2022 Live Streaming: AUS-L vs SA-L Cricket Match Live in India on TV and Online

Australia Legends will take on South Africa Legends in the 12th Match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2022. The match will take place in the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on September 19, 2022 (Monday). Australia Legends returned to winning ways in their last fixture after an opening game defeat and will be aiming to build on that performance. Meanwhile, South Africa Legends have had a poor outing so far winning just one of their four games and need to secure victories to have the chance to make it to the knockout phase.

Match Details

Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends

Road Safety World Series T20 2022

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun

Friday, September 23

7:30 PM IST

Squads

South Africa Legends Squad: Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk(w), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes(c), Vernon Philander, Zander de Bruyn, Johan Botha, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Alan Dawson, Lloyd Norris Jones, Lance Klusener, Henry Davids, Thandi Tshabalala, Johan van der Wath, Makhaya Ntini

Australia Legends Squad: Shane Watson(c), Cameron White, Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin(w), George Horlin, John Hastings, Brett Lee, Bryce McGain, Dirk Nannes, Chadd Sayers, Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Jason Krejza, Stuart Clark