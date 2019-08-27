close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Paul Wilson

Australian umpire Paul Wilson to make Test debut in Chittagong

Wilson, who earned a Baggy Green playing one Test for Australia in Kolkata in 1998, has already officiated 28 ODIs and 11 T20Is and will become Australia's 90th umpire to stand in a Test match.  

Australian umpire Paul Wilson to make Test debut in Chittagong

Former Australian fast bowler Paul Wilson will make his Test umpiring debut during the one-off match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan beginning September 5 in Chittagong.

Wilson, who earned a Baggy Green playing one Test for Australia in Kolkata in 1998, has already umpired 28 ODIs and 11 T20Is and will become Australia's 90th umpire to stand in a Test match.

He was also one of the 16 umpires who officiated in the World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.

"The past 21 years since that match in Kolkata have gone by very fast," cricket.com.au quoted Wilson as saying ahead of his debut match alongside Englishman Nigel Llong.

"I'm looking forward to getting out there and enjoying some quality red-ball cricket. Test matches are the pinnacle of our game and it is a privilege to be joining a select group of people to have officiated at this level.

"It is also a great thrill to join Paul Reiffel as one of a handful of people to have played and now umpire at Test level," he added.

The 47-year-old was last summer awarded CA's Umpire Award as the game's best official for the second successive year.

Apart from one Test, Wilson also played 11 ODIs for Australia in which he took 13 wickets. 
 

Tags:
Paul WilsonAustraliaBangladeshAfghanistanCricket
Next
Story

Scotland, PNG look ahead to Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019

Must Watch

PT37M54S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day