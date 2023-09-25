In a surprising turn of events, the race for the number one ODI batter in the world has taken an unexpected twist. Pakistani skipper Babar Azam is set to retain his throne as the top ODI batsman, thanks to the sudden absence of the promising Indian opener, Shubman Gill, from the third and final match against Australia. Gill, who had shown immense potential and was in striking distance of dethroning Babar Azam, will have to wait for another opportunity to claim the coveted spot.

Shubman Gill in ODIs in 2023:



70(60), 21(12), 116(97), 208(149), 40*(53), 112(78), 20(31), 0(2), 37(49), 7(16), 34(49), 85(92), 10(32), 67*(62), 58(52), 19(25), 121(133), 27*(19), 74(63) & 104(97). pic.twitter.com/VhJoM3Oe32 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 25, 2023

Gill's Impressive Form

Shubman Gill had been in stellar form recently, making waves with his extraordinary performance in the Asia Cup 2023. He amassed a remarkable 302 runs at an astonishing average of 75.50, leaving fans and cricket pundits in awe of his talent. With this kind of consistency, it seemed like Gill had a real chance to surpass Babar Azam in the ICC ODI rankings.

Missed Opportunity

Before the start of the three-match ODI series against Australia, Gill was just 43 rating points away from Babar Azam, who held the top spot with 857 rating points. Gill's scores of 74 and a brilliant 104 in the first two ODIs showcased his potential to achieve the number one ranking. However, his sudden absence from the third ODI has dashed those hopes for now.

Gill's Role in the Indian Team

In the absence of senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill was expected to play a pivotal role in the Indian batting order. His ability to stabilize the innings and build solid partnerships made him a key member of the squad. Gill's contributions extended beyond scoring runs; he was seen as a leader in the making.

Babar Azam's Next Challenge

While Shubman Gill's ascent in the rankings has been temporarily halted, Babar Azam, the current top-ranked ODI batter, will be preparing for the upcoming World Cup. His performance during the Asia Cup 2023 was underwhelming, but he remains a crucial asset to Pakistan's chances of winning the tournament and retaining his number one spot in the ICC ODI rankings.