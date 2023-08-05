Pakistan Cricket Team To Travel To India With Psychologist For ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to make a mark in the upcoming 2023 Men's ODI World Cup to be held in India from October 5 to November 19. With high stakes and intense competition, the pressure on the players is immense. To help the team cope with the psychological challenges and uncertainties that lie ahead, the PCB is contemplating the inclusion of a sports psychologist to accompany the Babar Azam-led side.

According to a report in Cricket Pakistan, one of the primary reasons for considering a psychologist is the lack of experience most of the current players have in playing cricket in India. The unfamiliar playing conditions, the overwhelming media hype, and the sky-high public expectations are all factors that can add to the players' stress and anxiety. The PCB believes that having a sports psychologist on board will provide invaluable support to the players, helping them maintain their composure during critical moments and shielding them from any fears that might arise.

The board is exploring various options to hire a qualified and experienced psychologist ahead of the team's departure for the mega event. Pre-tournament sessions with the players are being considered to create a conducive environment for mental preparation, resilience building, and team bonding.

In the past, Pakistan has benefitted from the expertise of sports psychologists. During their bilateral white-ball series tour to India in 2012, Maqbool Babri served as the sports psychologist for the team. The tour proved successful, with the T20I series ending in a 1-1 draw, and Pakistan clinching the ODI series 2-1. Babri's involvement in supporting players after Mohammad Amir's return from serving a jail sentence in the United Kingdom following the 2010 spot-fixing scandal is also a testament to the positive impact a psychologist can have on team dynamics.

PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf, who previously held the role in 2012, is keen on involving the team captain, Babar Azam, in important team-related decisions. He plans to seek Babar's opinion on matters concerning the team's preparation and strategy after his return from the Lanka Premier League (LPL). The PCB is committed to providing the players with the best possible resources and support to maximize their chances of success in the prestigious tournament.

A security clearance is a significant factor that will determine the team's participation in the World Cup. The PCB is closely monitoring the situation and has reportedly received positive signals through various channels. If the clearance is obtained, the team will make its way across the border to compete against the world's best in the ODI World Cup. To ensure a comprehensive assessment of the current scenario, the board is also considering the possibility of sending a delegation to India. Besides the psychologist initiative, the PCB has proposed a substantial pay rise for the central contracts, reflecting the board's recognition of the players' hard work and dedication. The proposed pay hike aims to incentivize the players and provide them with financial stability, further motivating them to perform at their best in the tournament.