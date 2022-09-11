Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 LIVE Stream details: When and where to watch BAN vs WI online and on TV?

West Indies Legends will take on Bangladesh Legends in Match No 2 of Road Safety World Series 2022 today. West Indies Legenda are led by the batting great Brian Lara. West Indies Legends are a star-studded team with spinner Devendra Bishoo, all-rounder Dwayne Smith, and pacer Jerome Taylor in the squad. On the other hand, Bangladesh too form a solid squad. They are led by former pacer Shahadat Hossain and the squad features the likes of Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali.

In the first match of the tournament, the Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends beat South Africa Legends by 61 runs with all-rounder Stuart Binny clinching the Man of the Match award for his knock of 82 off 42 balls that included 5 fours and 6 sixes each.

Road Safety World Series 2022 has one more team this time in form of New Zealand Legends. The other teams are India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh and England. The tournament is played to raise awareness about the road safety.

Here's all you need to know about Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Road Safety World Series 2022 match

When will Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Road Safety World Series 2022 match take place?

Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played on Sunday, September 11.

Where Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Road Safety World Series 2022 match take place?

Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played at Green park stadium in Kanpur.

What time will Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Road Safety World Series 2022 match begin?

Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Road Safety World Series 2022 match will begin at 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3.30 pm IST.

Where can you watch Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Road Safety World Series 2022 match live on TV in India?

Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be broadcast on Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex on TV in India.

Where can you watch Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Road Safety World Series 2022 match live streaming in India?

Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Road Safety World Series 2022 match live streaming will be available on Jio TV for mobile users as well as the Voot website and app.

Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety Series 2022: Squads

Bangladesh Legends: Shahadat Hossain (C), Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Mamun ur Rasheed, Nazmus Sadat, Dhiman Ghosh, Dolar Mahmud, Khaled Mashud, Mohammad Sharif, Mehrab Hossain, Elias Sunny, Mohammad Nazimuddin, Abul Hasan, and Tushar Imran.

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (C), Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor, Kirk Edwards, Marlon Ian Black, Narsingh Deonarine, Sulieman Benn, Daren Powell, William Perkins, Darion Barthley, Dave Mohammed, and Krishmar Santokie.