BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly mourns former leg-spinner Rajinder Goel's demise

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has condoled the sad demise of former left-arm Indian spinner Rajinder Goel, who breathed his last on Sunday at the age of 77.

Paying tribute to Goel, former Indian skipper Ganguly said that the country's cricket community has lost a giant of domestic cricket.He added that Goel had performed consistently throughout his career of more than 25 years which showed his dedication and commitment to the sport.

“The Indian cricketing community has lost a giant of domestic cricket today. His staggering record tells you about his craft and the control he had over it. To have a career that lasts more than 25 years and still be able to perform consistently speaks about his dedication and commitment towards the game. To be able to pick 750 wickets needs years and years of hard work and I salute his efforts. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family," Ganguly was quoted as saying in the BCCI press release.

Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Jay Shah also extended his condolences to the family of Goel while adding that the late spinner was a true servent of Indian cricket.

"Rajinder Goel Ji was a true servant of Indian Cricket. He was a role model for many current and upcoming spinners. His longevity should inspire upcoming cricketers to excel and improve every time they take the field. BCCI honoured him with Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017. I extend my condolences to his family in this hour of grief," he said.

In a career spanning 27 years, Goel represented Patiala, Delhi, Southern Punjab and Haryana and bagged a total of 750 first-class wickets at an average of 18.58.

Goel, who played first-class cricket till the age of 44, claimed 59 five-wicket hauls and 18 ten-wicket hauls. He also remains the leading wicket-taker of India’s premier domestic first-class competition with a total of 637 Ranji Trophy wickets in his account, despite playing his last match in the 1984-85 season.