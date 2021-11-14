हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly makes a BIG statement on resumption of IND vs PAK bilateral series

India and Pakistan no more play bilateral series against each other. The last time they engaged in the bilateral series was back in 2012. Pakistan had come to India then to play a few games. 

File image of Sourav Ganguly. (Source: Twitter)

The two sides, however, continue to meet in the ICC World events. 

Last time India and Pakistan played against each other was at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. And needless to say, it was the most watched game of the tournament as well. The fact that these two teams rarely meet, the fans line up for tickets months in advance. 

Whether India and Pakistan will begin playing each more often in bilateral series is a question the two cricket boards need to answer. 

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday (13 November) was asked this question and he had an answer ready. 

He said at 40th Sharjah International Book Fair, "This is not in the hands of the boards. At world tournaments, the two teams do play each other. Bilateral cricket has been stopped for years and this is something that the respective governments have to work on. This is not in Rameez’s hands, nor mine."

PCB boss Ramiz Raja had also said earlier that in present times it is impossible to hold a bilateral series between the two countries. And that PCB is in no hurry to get it done as there are more important matters to take care of.

