BCCI release FULL schedule for India's home series vs Australia, South Africa - check here

Mohali will host the first T20I against Australia with Nagpur and Hyderabad hosting the second and third respectively. The home series against South Africa will begin in Thiruvananthapuram. 

BCCI released the full schedule for the T20 series vs Australia and the limited overs matches vs South Africa set to take place in September 2022. India’s international home season 2022-23 will commence with a three-match T20I series against Australia in September and will be followed by a three-match T20I and ODI series against South Africa. Mohali will host the first T20I against Australia with Nagpur and Hyderabad hosting the second and third respectively. The home series against South Africa will begin in Thiruvananthapuram. The second T20I will be played on October 2, 2022, Gandhi Jayanti, to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Guwahati, followed by the last T20I at Indore.

The action will then shift to Lucknow on 6th October where the ODI series will get underway. Ranchi and Delhi will host the second and third ODI respectively.

Check out the schedule here: 

 

