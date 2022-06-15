BCCI to have women's IPL from THIS year, confirms Sourav Ganguly

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has said the roaring success of the IPL Media Rights e-auction (2023-27) was an indicator of the extremely strong foundation the sport of cricket has in the country, adding that the numbers should be the "biggest motivation for all the young players".

The richest cricket board in the world got richer when it sold the IPL Media Rights for an astronomical sum of Rs 48,390.32 crore, but Ganguly said that the sport was not about money but talent.

"The game has never been just about money, it is about talent. The IPL e-auction just showed how strong the game is in our country. The numbers should be the biggest motivation for all the young players to take their ability and Team India to the highest level," said Ganguly in a statement on BCCI.

"IPL's growth story and its phenomenal rise in the sporting world is a result of people's immense faith and belief in the BCCI leadership and its workforce to keep on delivering under all adversities. I am sure with the constant support of everyone in the eco-system we will be able to take brand IPL to new heights on the global sports stage," added Ganguly.

The successful bidders will now acquire the Media Rights from IPL Season 2023 to IPL Season 2027 for a cumulative figure of Rs 48,390.32 crore, subject to execution of documentation and completion of formalities as required by BCCI.

BCCI secretary, Jay Shah said the latest round of auction had catapulted the IPL into the big league of global sport.

"The e-auction today has catapulted IPL into the big league in terms of per match media rights value. We ensured that the process was transparent and fair to all stakeholders. I express my gratitude to the market forces for believing in the brand and showing their faith and confidence in BCCI to take IPL to newer heights. I am sure, together, we will keep adding value to brand IPL and make it the biggest sporting league in the world in terms of revenue, participation and performance," said Shah.

He added that the money coming into the sport will help the game at the grassroots, adding that the Board was committed to the women's IPL next year.

"The whole idea is to balance cricket and commercial interests as BCCI is committed to developing sports in the country through cricket. The money we generate through media rights will ultimately benefit grassroots cricket in India and that is what ultimately matters. The BCCI is also committed to launching the Women's IPL in 2023 apart from creating maximum opportunities for the growth of women's cricket in the country.

The BCCI will utilize the revenue generated from

IPL to strengthen our domestic cricket structure starting from grassroots, to boost infrastructure and spruce up facilities across India and enrich the

— Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 14, 2022

In BCCI's attempt to ensure that sports should travel beyond cricket, it is also setting up indoor sports academies in the Northeast and stadiums in select locations to promote sports in every nook and corner of the country. The BCCI will also build a resource pool to provide pension and financial aid to former players and widows of cricketers."

BCCI treasurer, Arun Singh Dhumal said, that the media rights revenue will also help promote IPL as a 'Made in India' property.

"What we have achieved with IPL media rights will go a long way in promoting a purely 'Made in India' sports property on the global stage. This is our first step towards what we at the BCCI have aimed to achieve in making India a sporting giant and expanding IPL's base globally and making it the biggest 'sporting' league in the world.

"IPL's craze and popularity have never ceased to surprise anyone with each playing season. This is a landmark achievement and it will help the League grow not only in stature but also in credibility on the global sporting stage. It is not every day that your partners and stakeholders entrust so much faith and trust in a brand like the IPL and the leadership qualities of BCCI."