BCCI Wants Rohit Sharma To Lead Team India In T20 World Cup 2024, Says Report

There is a lot going on in Indian cricket right now. Since the loss to Australia in the World Cup final, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken some bold decisions. The Roger Binny-led BCCI has decided to give extension to the support staff including head coach Rahul Dravid. Despite the loss in final, BCCI wants Dravid to continue in the role. As expected, the India coach would have liked to have the same support staff as well and he has been given that.

After retaining Dravid as the coach, BCCI wants Rohit back a T20I captain as well. A Press Trust of India report states that BCCI secretary Jay Shah will soon meet Ajit Agarkar-led panel in Delhi to discuss the squads for the tour of South Africa and the roadmap to the T20 World Cup 2024.

It is being reported that with Hardik Pandya out of the South Africa T20Is, either Suryakumar Yadav or Rohit will lead the team against Proteas Men. After seeing Rohit lead so well in the Asia Cup and World Cup, BCCI are in favour of him.

"Yes, there remains a question what happens when Hardik comes back but in BCCI, they feel that if Rohit agrees to lead in T20Is, he will lead in the T20 World Cup. In case Rohit doesn't agree then Surya continues as captain for T20Is in South Africa," a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Hardik has led India in the shortest format since the last T20 World Cup and he has done a good job. It would be interesting to see what happens when he returns and if Rohit has the captaincy in South Africa series

On Wednesday (November 29), Virat Kohli has reportedly asked BCCI for a break from the white-ball tour of South Africa. The decision could be do with his personal commitments. Virat, like Rohit, has also not played T20s for more than a year now. The ODI World Cup or Champions Trophy is still far. It seems he wants to put all his focus on Test cricket as of now.