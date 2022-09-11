BD-L vs WI-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BD-L vs WI-L Road Safety World Series 2022 match in Kanpur, 3.30 PM IST, September 11

Brian Lara-led West Indies Legends will take on Bangladesh Legends in Game 2 of Road Safety World Series 2022 on Sunday (September 11). Fans will be pretty excited to watch the West Indian batting great Lara back on the field once again. Bangladesh will be led by Shahadat Hossain. Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali are other key Bangladesh players in the squad. Not to forget, this is a double-header day in Road Safety series. There will be an evening game too between Australia Legends and Sri Lanka Legends.

In the first match of the tournament, the Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends beat South Africa Legends by 61 runs with all-rounder Stuart Binny clinching the Man of the Match award for his knock of 82 off 42 balls that included 5 fours and 6 sixes each.

Road Safety World Series 2022 has one more team this time in form of New Zealand Legends. The other teams are India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh and England. The tournament is played to raise awareness about the road safety.

Match Details

Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies LEgends

Date & Time: Sunday, September 11 at 3:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Live Streaming: Voot

Bangladesh Legends (BD-L) vs West Indies Legends (WI-L) Dream11 Fantasy Team

Wicket-keeper: Khaled Mashud

Batters: Brian Lara, Nazimuddin, Narisingh Deonarine

All-rounders: Elias Sunny, Dwayne Smith, Krishmar Santokie,

Bowlers: Jerome Taylor, Devendra Bishoo, Shahadat Hossain, Abdur Razzak

BD-L vs WI-L Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh Legends: Shahadat Hossain(C), Nazmus Sadat, Nazimuddin, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Mehrab Hossain, Elias Sunny, Dhiman Ghosh, Khaled Mashud, Abdur Razzak, Mohammad Sharif

West Indies Legends: BC Lara(C), DR Smith, KA Edwards, N Deonarine, DP Hyatt, Dario Barthley, WKD Perkins, D Bishoo, JE Taylor, SJ Benn, K Santokie