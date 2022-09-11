BD-L vs WI-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BD-L vs WI-L Road Safety World Series 2022 match in Kanpur, 3.30 PM IST, September 11
Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BD-L vs WI-L, Bangladesh Legends Dream11 Team Player List, West Indies Legends Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
Brian Lara-led West Indies Legends will take on Bangladesh Legends in Game 2 of Road Safety World Series 2022 on Sunday (September 11). Fans will be pretty excited to watch the West Indian batting great Lara back on the field once again. Bangladesh will be led by Shahadat Hossain. Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali are other key Bangladesh players in the squad. Not to forget, this is a double-header day in Road Safety series. There will be an evening game too between Australia Legends and Sri Lanka Legends.
In the first match of the tournament, the Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends beat South Africa Legends by 61 runs with all-rounder Stuart Binny clinching the Man of the Match award for his knock of 82 off 42 balls that included 5 fours and 6 sixes each.
Road Safety World Series 2022 has one more team this time in form of New Zealand Legends. The other teams are India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh and England. The tournament is played to raise awareness about the road safety.
Match Details
Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies LEgends
Date & Time: Sunday, September 11 at 3:30 PM (IST)
Venue: Green Park, Kanpur
Live Streaming: Voot
Bangladesh Legends (BD-L) vs West Indies Legends (WI-L) Dream11 Fantasy Team
Wicket-keeper: Khaled Mashud
Batters: Brian Lara, Nazimuddin, Narisingh Deonarine
All-rounders: Elias Sunny, Dwayne Smith, Krishmar Santokie,
Bowlers: Jerome Taylor, Devendra Bishoo, Shahadat Hossain, Abdur Razzak
BD-L vs WI-L Probable Playing XIs
Bangladesh Legends: Shahadat Hossain(C), Nazmus Sadat, Nazimuddin, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Mehrab Hossain, Elias Sunny, Dhiman Ghosh, Khaled Mashud, Abdur Razzak, Mohammad Sharif
West Indies Legends: BC Lara(C), DR Smith, KA Edwards, N Deonarine, DP Hyatt, Dario Barthley, WKD Perkins, D Bishoo, JE Taylor, SJ Benn, K Santokie
Live Tv
More Stories