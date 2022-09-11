NewsCricket
ROAD SAFETY WORLD SERIES 2022

BD-L vs WI-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BD-L vs WI-L Road Safety World Series 2022 match in Kanpur, 3.30 PM IST, September 11

Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BD-L vs WI-L, Bangladesh Legends Dream11 Team Player List, West Indies Legends Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 09:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

BD-L vs WI-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BD-L vs WI-L Road Safety World Series 2022 match in Kanpur, 3.30 PM IST, September 11

Brian Lara-led West Indies Legends will take on Bangladesh Legends in Game 2 of Road Safety World Series 2022 on Sunday (September 11). Fans will be pretty excited to watch the West Indian batting great Lara back on the field once again. Bangladesh will be led by Shahadat Hossain. Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali are other key Bangladesh players in the squad. Not to forget, this is a double-header day in Road Safety series. There will be an evening game too between Australia Legends and Sri Lanka Legends.   

In the first match of the tournament, the Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends beat South Africa Legends by 61 runs with all-rounder Stuart Binny clinching the Man of the Match award for his knock of 82 off 42 balls that included 5 fours and 6 sixes each. 

Road Safety World Series 2022 has one more team this time in form of New Zealand Legends. The other teams are India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh and England. The tournament is played to raise awareness about the road safety.   

Match Details

Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies LEgends

Date & Time: Sunday, September 11 at 3:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Live Streaming: Voot

Bangladesh Legends (BD-L) vs West Indies Legends (WI-L) Dream11 Fantasy Team

Wicket-keeper: Khaled Mashud

Batters: Brian Lara, Nazimuddin, Narisingh Deonarine

All-rounders: Elias Sunny, Dwayne Smith, Krishmar Santokie,

Bowlers: Jerome Taylor, Devendra Bishoo, Shahadat Hossain, Abdur Razzak

BD-L vs WI-L Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh Legends: Shahadat Hossain(C), Nazmus Sadat, Nazimuddin, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Mehrab Hossain, Elias Sunny, Dhiman Ghosh, Khaled Mashud, Abdur Razzak, Mohammad Sharif

West Indies Legends: BC Lara(C), DR Smith, KA Edwards, N Deonarine, DP Hyatt, Dario Barthley, WKD Perkins, D Bishoo, JE Taylor, SJ Benn, K Santokie

Live Tv

Road Safety World Series 2022Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies LegendsBD-L vs WI-LBD-L vs WI-L Dream11Dream11Fantasy Cricket TipsBrian Lara

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022