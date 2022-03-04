हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ICC Women's World Cup 2022

BD-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s NZ-W vs WI-W ODI World Cup Match at University Oval, Dunedin 3:30 AM IST March 5

Bangladesh women vs South Africa women Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh women vs South Africa women ICC Women's World Cup ODI- Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BD-W vs SA-W, Bangladesh women Dream11 Team Player List, South Africa women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Source: Twitter

Bangladesh Women will take on South Africa Women in the 2nd match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on Saturday (March 5). Newcomers in the tournament, Bangladesh have improved their game to a great extent. Although, they lost their opening warmup matches against England and Pakistan, they will look to improve their mindset and focus on the main matches now.

On the other hand, South Africa are a competitve side who look strong on paper against the Bangladesh Women team. SA women team will not take anything lightly though, their first warmup game was a close one as they lost to India by a small margin of 2 runs. Bouncing back from that game, SA Women defeated England by 6 wickets.

Here are the Match Details

Match 2: Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women, 2nd Match

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Time: 3:30 AM IST

Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women- Dream 11

Wicketkeeper- Nigar Sultana (vc)

Batters- Laura Wolvaardt (c), Mignon du Preez, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter

All-rounders- Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Salma Khatun

Bowlers- Masabata Klaas, Shabnim Ismail, Jahanara Alam

Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women Playing XIs

BD-W: Shamima Sultana (wk), Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Jahanara Alam, Suraiya Azmin

SA-W: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Sune Luus (c), Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty / Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Shabnim Ismail

