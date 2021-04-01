Before Virat Kohli, I never heard anyone talk about fat percentage in team: Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma feels it is skipper Virat Kohli, who raised the bar in terms of fitness as players now maintain tight workout regimes and follow strict dietary routine.

In an interaction with ESPNCricinfo, the 32-year-old went on to discuss how the Indian skipper inspires his teammates to maintain match fitness by intrdoucing new parameters.

“He [Kohli] has set an example for everyone. Take the case of fat percentage – before him, I had never heard of it being spoken about in the Indian team. It was totally about skill. But now, along with skill, it is also about fitness,” said Ishant.

“So if you eat well, you stay strong in the field, maintain your fitness, your energy. After what he did for himself, totally changed the system in the Indian team,” the seamer added.

The red-ball specialist, who recently became the third Indian pacer to complete 300 Test wickets in the series against England, also gave his supporters a peek into his food habits and revealed why a cricketer should refrain from consuming fast food.

“Nobody says don’t eat fast food, but because you are playing for the country, it is your job [to watch what you eat] and especially after crossing 30, it is better that you don’t eat fast food,” he said.

“While playing I just have a normal protein shake. If I have normal lunch then I just have water, but if I haven’t had lunch, I will add nuts, almond milk, banana, and protein,” he added.

Ishant, who turned vegetarian two-and-a-half years ago, recently played his 100th Test and under Kohli’s captainship the 32-year-old has featured in 40 Tests in which he has scalped 113 wickets at an average of 25.53.