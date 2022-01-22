हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

Ahmedabad and Kolkata to host India vs West Indies ODIs and T20Is - Check full schedule

BCCI announces revised venues for home series against West Indies

(Source: Twitter)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday (January 22) announced a change in venues for the upcoming West Indies' Tour of India. 

The West Indies will arrive in India to play white-ball series comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is.
 
The three ODIs will now be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and three T20Is will be held at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. 

As per the original schedule, the visiting West Indies were slated to play three ODIs in Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Kolkata and three T20Is in Cuttack, Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram, beginning February 6.

However, the current situation in the country has forced the BCCI to cut down the number of venues from six to two.

"The decision to limit the series to two venues instead of six as originally announced has been done to mitigate biosecurity risks by cutting down on travel and movement of the teams, match officials, broadcasters, and other stakeholder," read the BCCI press release.

India have a packed ODI and T20I calendar in 2022 with the focus on the latter with the World Cup scheduled in Australia later this year.

After the West Indies tour, India are slated to play a T20 series against Sri Lanka and South Africa at home.
 

With inputs from PTI

