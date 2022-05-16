हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Women’s T20 Challenge

Breaking: BCCI announces squads for Women’s T20 Challenge

The Women's T20 Challenge this year will comprise four games which will be played from May 23 to May 28 at Pune's MCA stadium.

Breaking: BCCI announces squads for Women’s T20 Challenge
Source/Twitter
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma as captains of Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity respectively. The three teams will compete in the upcoming Women’s T20 Challenge to be played from May 23 to May 28 at Pune’s MCA stadium.

The best of Indian women’s cricket will combine with some of the leading stars from South Africa, England, West Indies and Australia. A total of twelve international players will compete in this year’s Women’s T20 Challenge.

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee picked the three squads - each comprising a total of 16 members.

Women&#039;s T20 Challenge Squad

The 2022 Women’s T20 Challenge will begin with the Trailblazers taking on Supernovas in the opening game. The complete schedule is as below: -

Women&#039;s T20 Challenge Schedule

